News
15 girls dead, 25 missing in Sokoto boat mishap
At least 15 girls were confirmed dead in a boat accident at Dandeji village, Shagari local government area of Sokoto State on Tuesday.
Residents of the community told journalists that the ill-fated boat was carrying 40 girls to a nearby bush to fetch firewood when it capsized in the area.
However, the cause of the accident has not been ascertained with emergency responders still searching for the remaining 25 girls.
READ ALSO: Nine die in Sokoto boat mishap
The chairman of Shagari LGA, Aliyu Abubakar, confirmed the incident to journalists.
He said the bodies of the victims had been prepared for burial while the search for the remaining girls continues.
