15 girls dead, 25 missing in Sokoto boat mishap

At least 15 girls were confirmed dead in a boat accident at Dandeji village, Shagari local government area of Sokoto State on Tuesday.

Residents of the community told journalists that the ill-fated boat was carrying 40 girls to a nearby bush to fetch firewood when it capsized in the area.

However, the cause of the accident has not been ascertained with emergency responders still searching for the remaining 25 girls.

READ ALSO: Nine die in Sokoto boat mishap

The chairman of Shagari LGA, Aliyu Abubakar, confirmed the incident to journalists.

He said the bodies of the victims had been prepared for burial while the search for the remaining girls continues.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now