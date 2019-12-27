International Latest

15 killed as plane crashes into building in Kazakhstan 

December 27, 2019
By Ripples Nigeria

At least 15 have been killed in a plane crash in  Kazakhstan.

The aircraft, Flight Z92100 operated by Bek air, a Kazakh airline, according to the country aviation officials went down shortly after taking off from Almaty airport on Friday morning.

The airport said the plane lost height at 07:22 local time (01:22 GMT), before striking a concrete barrier and crashed into a two-storey building. There was no fire upon impact.

The BBC reports the plane was en route Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city, to the capital Nur-Sultan when it came down.

The cause of the air mishap has not been ascertained.

At least 60 injured people, including children, have been taken to hospitals.

The Almaty’s airport officials said there were 93 passengers and five crew on board the Fokker 100 aircraft.

The Kazakh interior ministry has published a full list of the passengers aboard the flight.

 There were 93 passengers on board the flight – 85 adults, five children and three infants.

This figure excluded the crew members.

