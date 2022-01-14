15 killed, six injured in one day in two Bauchi road accidents

Two separate car accidents in Bauchi State, on Thursday claimed 15 lives, according to the State Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC).

The command stated that the accidents which occurred at about 12.30pm and reported at about 12.35pm at Haka Yafi village along Bauchi – Jos involved two vehicles coming from opposite directions while the second accident occurred about 11 hours after at Kafin Liman on the Bauchi – Kano at about 11.30pm involving three vehicles.

According to the Sector Commander, Bauchi Sector Command of the FRSC, Yusuf Abdullahi, the two vehicles involved in the first accident were commercial vehicles, a Sharon mini bus with registration number YLA 88 ZY and a Toyota with registration number KUJ 182 TU.

The three vehicles involved in the second accident were a DAF trailer with registration number, 1KMC95YU; Ford Sharon mini bus with registration number NNG21MG and Opel Vectral with registration number BAU490AA while the cause of the accident was obstructions on the highway.

The FRSC added that the possible cause of the first accident was speed violation by the two drivers, Mustapha Adamu who drove the Sharon while name of the other driver, Toyota Hiace could not be ascertained immediately during the rescue operation by personnel of the FRSC.

Nine people all males were involved in the first accident with two of them were injured and evacuated to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) for treatment while corpses of the seven dead people were deposited at the mortuary of the same hospital.

The report added that 12 people comprising nine males and three females were involved in the second accident out of which eight were killed comprising five males and three females.

Both corpses and injured were evacuated and taken to the General Hospital in Kafin Madaki for confirmation, deposit at the mortuary and treatment respectively.

Items recovered from the scene of the first accident included six various models of mobile PHONES and the sum of N109,090 while all the obstructions have been cleared for smooth traffic.

