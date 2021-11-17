News
15 million Nigerians into drug abuse – Marwa
The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, declared on Wednesday that no community in Nigeria is free from drug abuse.
Marwa, who stated this during an interactive session with Local Government Chairmen in Plateau State, said about 15 million Nigerians consume illicit substances.
He said: “As I speak to you, 15 million Nigerians use illicit drugs; one out of seven Nigerians takes hard substances.
“There is no community in Nigeria that is exempted from drug abuse and this is why we keep having security challenges here and there.
READ ALSO: Lagos accounts for 30 per cent total drug abusers in Nigeria —NDLEA
“Drugs propel a lot of negative actions, particularly among young people. It is destroying our youths and even the communities.
“So, we have come to interact with local government chairmen, so that together we can find a lasting solution to this menace.
“We want the chairmen to work with and support us to kick this hydra-headed monster called drug abuse out of our society.”
