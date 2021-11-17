15 million Nigerians into drug abuse – Marwa

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, declared on Wednesday that no community in Nigeria is free from drug abuse.

Marwa, who stated this during an interactive session with Local Government Chairmen in Plateau State, said about 15 million Nigerians consume illicit substances.

He said: “As I speak to you, 15 million Nigerians use illicit drugs; one out of seven Nigerians takes hard substances.

“There is no community in Nigeria that is exempted from drug abuse and this is why we keep having security challenges here and there.

READ ALSO: Lagos accounts for 30 per cent total drug abusers in Nigeria —NDLEA

“Drugs propel a lot of negative actions, particularly among young people. It is destroying our youths and even the communities.

“So, we have come to interact with local government chairmen, so that together we can find a lasting solution to this menace.

“We want the chairmen to work with and support us to kick this hydra-headed monster called drug abuse out of our society.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now