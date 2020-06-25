15 parties to participate in Edo governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Thursday at least 15 political parties declared their intention to field candidates in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr. Johnson Alalibo Alalibo, disclosed this at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, venue of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primaries.

According to him, the parties include the PDP, All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Alalibo, who was at the stadium to monitor the exercise, said at least nine political parties would have concluded their governorship primaries in the state by the end of Thursday.

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu had on Monday secured the APC governorship ticket after defeating two other aspirants in the party’s primary election.

READ ALSO: EDO GUBER: INEC expresses concern over conflicting court orders

The REC said: “Out of the 15 political parties, about nine would have at the end of today (Thursday) concluded their primaries and set for the elections.

“Some of the parties are the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), All Progressives Congress (APC) and hopefully the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the end of the primaries today among others.

“INEC is empowered by the law to monitor any election in the state, hence my presence here today.

“So far, the process is very satisfactory in the sense that the conduct of the primary is in line with the electoral law and guidelines of the COVID-19 measures against the pandemic.

“The commission is ready and working hard to ensure that the election is held in a peaceful environment.”

Join the conversation

Opinions