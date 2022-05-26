Sports
15 Super Eagles players now in camp ahead Mexico, Ecuador friendlies
No fewer than 15 Super Eagles stars have landed at the team’s camp ahead of their international friendly matches against Mexico and Ecuador.
Mexico and Ecuador are warming up ahead of their participation at the 2022 FIFA World Cup while Nigeria are preparing for their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.
The Eagles will first take on Mexico on Saturday 28 May before facing Ecuador on Thursday 2 June, both games to take place in the United States.
Salisu Yusuf invites 30 Super Eagles stars for Mexico and Ecuador friendlies
New manager, Jose Peseiro, who recently expressed his desires to clincb a fourth AFCON title for Nigeria, is already in the Eagles camp alongside his assistants.
On Thursday night, Rangers duo of Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo joined the players already in camp to take the number to 15.
The 15 players currently in camp:
Adewale Adeyinka (Akwa United); Ojo Olorunleke (Enyimba FC), Ibrahim Buhari (Plateau United), Chiamaka Madu (Rivers United), Ishaq Rafiu (Rivers United), Victor Mbaoma (Enyimba FC), Faisal Sanni(Katsina United), Babatunde Bello( Akwa United), Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy), Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England), William Ekong (Watford FC, England), Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France), Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England), Calvin Bassey(Glasgow Rangers, Scotland), Jo Aribo(Glasgow Rangers, Scotland).
