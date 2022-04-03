15 wounded as explosion rocks Afghan capital, Kabul

Fifteen people have been confirmed injured as a massive explosion hit a market in the center of Afghanistan capital, Kabul, on Sunday morning, according to media reports.

Though the cause of the explosion was not immediately known, and no one or group claiming responsibility, the Taliban authorities say it suspects the Islamic State rebeldls in the Khorasan Province.

An eyewitness, Wais Ahmad, said the explosion happened inside a market where money changers operate.

The market was closed immediately after the explosion and Taliban security surrounded the area.

The blast is the first in the Afghan capital in months after the Taliban leaders said they had stepped up security throughout most of the country since getting back to power in August.

So far, the greatest security threat facing the Taliban comes from the Islamic State group affiliate known as Islamic State in Khorasan Province, otherwise known as IS-K.

In a statement on Saturday, the IS-K said they targeted a Taliban vehicle in Kabul, killing everyone inside the vehicle, though there was no confirmation from the Taliban rulers or signs of an explosion Saturday.

The IS statement also claimed an explosion in western Herat province targeting the country’s minority Shiite Muslims, however, there was no confirmation of any explosion in Herat and the IS often makes exaggerated claims.

