150 killed in over 400 shootings during Fourth of July celebration in US

Not less than 150 people were killed in over 400 shootings across the United States during the Fourth of July weekend which saw Americans celebrate the country’s 245 independence.

Data released on Tuesday by the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), showed that the upsurge in violent crime in the country had increased significantly during the Fourth of July celebration.

The data, which includes the number of shooting incidents and gun violence victims nationally over a 72-hour period from Friday through Sunday, is still evolving and will be updated, according to GVA.

“In New York, where gun violence has been rising to levels not seen in years, there were 26 victims from 21 shootings from Friday to Sunday, a decrease from the same period last year when 30 people were shot in 25 shootings,” the report states.

“So far this year, gun violence incidents in New York have spiked almost 40% over the same period in 2020, with 767 shootings and 885 victims,” it added.

“On July 4, Chicago city experienced 12 shooting incidents that involved 13 victims, an increase from last year when there were eight shootings and eight victims.”

Also commenting on the violence, Chicago Police Chief, David Brown, described it as the “most challenging weekend of the year” for police, with 83 people were shot, including 14 killed, in shootings from 6pm on Friday to 6am on Monday.

Brown added that two Chicago police officers were injured in an overnight shooting as an individual opened fire while officers were dispersing a crowd of several thousand people and made more than 60 arrests.

