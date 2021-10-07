Connect with us

1,500 Nigerians die of rabies yearly – FAO

6 mins ago

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said on Thursday at least 1,500 Nigerians die of rabies-related disease yearly.

The National Coordinator of FAO Emergency Centre for Transboundary and Animal Diseases (ECTAD), Dr. Ayo Majekodunmi, disclosed this during a symposium organised for students in Abuja.

She said dogs, cats, human beings, cattle, and monkeys could be infected by rabies or transmit it.

The FAO official revealed that rabies is 100 percent preventable by vaccination.

Majekodunmi said: “Apart from vaccinating our dogs and pets, human beings can also be vaccinated.

“We recommend the vaccination not only for dogs and other pets but also for human beings who are in professions where they are at higher risk, such as veterinarians, hunters, and other people who are in contact with the animals.

READ ALSO: Lagos commences anti-rabies vaccination campaign to curb spread of disease

“There is another type they call the post-exposure vaccination.

“This is the treatment that you get if you have been bitten by a dog or any other animal suspected to have rabies.

“The bite should be immediately washed with soap and water for 15 minutes to wash out the saliva of the animal and the rabies virus.

“Also immediately seek medical care to prevent the possibility of getting infected with the disease.”

