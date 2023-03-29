151 stranded Nigerians evacuated from Libya

The Nigerian government has said about 151 stranded Nigerians have been repatriated from Benghazi in Libya.

This was contained in a statement issued by Kabiru Musa, Nigeria’s ambassador to Libya, on Tuesday.

Musa, who noted that the evacuation was carried out in collaboration with International Organisation for Migration (IOM), said those evacuated were 71 females, 54 males, 14 children, and 13 infants.

While saying the evacuation was the first in 2023, the Ambassador said about 4,000 stranded Nigerians were repatriated by the IOM and the ministry of foreign affairs through the Nigerian Mission in Libya, in 2022.

The ambassador added that more Nigerians would be repatriated from Tripoli on Wednesday, while other irregular migrants from Misrata in Libya would be evacuated on April 3.

The statement reads: “Under the IOM’s voluntary repatriation exercise, we successfully evacuated 151 stranded Nigerians from the city of Benghazi to Lagos, Nigeria at 16:00 hours local time aboard chartered flight no. UZ189.

“The flight is expected to arrive at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos at 20:00 hours Nigerian time the same day.

“There are several Nigerians living illegally in this country who have been subjected to very inhumane treatment, and the federal government, through the Mission here, has continued to intervene with local authorities to stop this.

“The voluntary repatriation offers an opportunity for those who want to return to Nigeria to do so safely and reunite with their families.”

