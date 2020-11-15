152 new COVID-19 cases as Nigeria’s total hits 65,148. Recoveries, deaths recorded

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 152 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in seven states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 1,163 as at Sunday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 65,148.

Meanwhile, 61,073 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (136), Kano (4), Niger (3), Ekiti (2), Kaduna (2), Ogun (2), Taraba (2) and, FCT (1).

