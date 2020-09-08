154 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 55,160; death toll now 1,061

Nigeria on Monday recorded 155 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 15 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that four people died from complications resulting from the virus on Monday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 1,057 to 1,061.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 55,160.

Meanwhile, 43,231 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Monday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (42), Plateau (25), Rivers (16), Ebonyi (10), Abia (9), Ogun (9), FCT (9) and, Osun (7).

Others are – Katsina (6), Kaduna (6), Ekiti (4), Taraba (4), Edo (3), Anambra (2), Akwa Ibom (2) and, Kano (1).

The NCDC said: “55,160 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 43,231 AND Deaths: 1,061.”

