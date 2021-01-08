1,544 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 97,478. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Friday recorded 1,544 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,342 as of Friday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 97,478.

Meanwhile, 78,552 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (739), Plateau (168), FCT (153), Oyo (91), Nasarawa (90), Rivers (80), Kaduna (35), Edo (33), Kano (29), Ogun (21), and Delta (19).

Others are – Sokoto (16), Akwa Ibom (11), Ebonyi (11), Enugu (10), Osun (10), Niger (9), Bauchi (8), Kebbi (8), Katsina (2), and Taraba (1).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 97,478.

“Discharged: 78,552 AND Deaths: 1,342.”

