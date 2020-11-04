155 fresh cases take Nigeria’s total to 63,328. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 155 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in nine states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 1,155 as at Wednesday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 63,328.

Meanwhile, 59,675 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

READ ALSO: States got N50bn from FG to fight Covid-19 —PTF

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (85), FCT (23), Ondo (18), Ogun (8), Kaduna (5), Oyo (5), Taraba (5), Kano (3), Rivers (2), and, Bauchi (1).

The NCDC said: “63,328 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 59,675 AND Deaths: 1,155.”

Join the conversation

Opinions