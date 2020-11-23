155 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 66,383. One more death recorded

The total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Nigeria increased to 66,383 on Sunday night after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 155 fresh cases in many parts of the country.

The NCDC also announced the death of one patient from the virus.

In a post on its Twitter handle, the agency said: “Till date, 66,383 cases have been confirmed, 62,076 cases have been discharged and 1,167 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.”

On the breakdown of the new 155 cases, it said they were recorded in 12 states – Lagos (60), Katsina (37), Kaduna (35), FCT (6), Ogun (4), Edo (3), Kwara (3), Rivers(2), Kano (2), Jigawa (1), Oyo (1), and Taraba (1).

NCDC added: “A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities.”

