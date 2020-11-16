Latest Politics

157 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 65,305. Recoveries, deaths recorded

November 16, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Monday recorded 157 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in nine states of the federation.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 1,163 as at Monday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 65,305.

Meanwhile, 61,162 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (97), Oyo (37), Kaduna (9), Bayelsa (3), Edo (3), Ekiti (3), Ondo (2), Osun (2), and Plateau (1).

“Total confirmed cases: 65,305.

“Discharged: 61,162 AND Deaths: 1,163.”

