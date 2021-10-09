158 military personnel to face court-martial for alleged misconduct

The Nigerian Army will arraign at least 158 personnel at a military court for alleged professional misconduct.

The affected military personnel comprised 28 officers and 130 soldiers.

The Theatre Commander of the Joint Task Force “Operation Hadin Kai, Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa, inaugurated the court-martial at the Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Saturday.

Members of the panel are – Maj. Gen. Bainze Mohammed, Brig. Gen Dominic Udofa, Squadron Leader Audu Satomi, and Lt. Col. Rotimi Bakari.

Musa said the safety and well-being of Nigerians depended considerably on the willingness and readiness of the Armed Forces to defend the nation against threats to national security.

“To maintain the Armed Forces in a state of readiness, the military must be ready to enforce internal discipline effectively in accordance with extant laws.

“The court-martial trials are regimental and judicial exercises which may be reviewed, reduced, or remove the rights and privileges of any convicted service personnel.

“The court-martial is unique to the military, and its trials were backed by the Armed Forces Act.”

