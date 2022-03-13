1,581 civilian casualties, including women, children, recorded as Russian-Ukraine war enters Day 18 —UN

The United Nations says it has so far recorded 1,581 civilian casualties, including 579 deaths and 1,002 injured, since Russian forces invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Among the death and injured are 54 children and several women as the war enters its 18th day on Sunday, according to the UN’s latest report on civilian casualties.

“The largest number of victims was recorded in areas still under Ukrainian government control.

Read also: Ukrainian Mayor kidnapped by Russian troops after taking over city

“Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes,” the UN report noted.

The UN Human Rights office believes the actual number of casualties is “considerably higher especially in Government-controlled territory and especially in recent days after reports of intense hostilities in regions such as Kharkiv, Mariupol and Donetsk, where there are allegations of hundreds of civilian casualties.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now