1,588 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 139,242. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Saturday recorded 1,588 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,647 as of Saturday night.
Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 139,242.
However, Nigeria has recorded 112,557 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.
The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (535), Anambra (218), Oyo (155), FCT (150), Kano (124), Gombe (60), Kaduna (49), Ebonyi (48), Plateau (46), and Akwa Ibom (39).
Others are – Niger (37), Edo (33), Katsina (23), Rivers (18), Taraba (15), Nasarawa (14), Ogun (11), Delta (9), Ekiti (2), and Jigawa (2).
“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 139,242
“Discharged: 112,557 AND Deaths: 1,647.”
47 Nigerian female medical doctors return from Sudan
At least 47 Kano female medical doctors in Kano have returned from Sudan after successfully completing their training programme in the North African nation.
The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Abba Anwar, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Kano, said the doctors left for Sudan in 2014 but encountered challenges in the payment of their fees before the government intervened.
According to him, the state government’s intervention paved the way for the women to complete their medical degree programme in Al-Ahfad, Al-Razi, and Omdurman Universities in Sudan.
He said the doctors arrived at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport on Friday night.
Anwar said: “They were accompanied by Muhuyi Rimingado, Executive Chairman of Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission.
“Rimingado, who spoke at a reception for the doctors in Kano, said the state government was determined to unearth any alleged sharp practices associated with foreign scholarship programmes in the previous administration in the state.
“Governor Ganduje has vows to purify the process of paying any outstanding fees left behind by the past administration so that taxpayers’ money will not leak again in the name of foreign scholarship.
“That is why the governor directed our office to come into the exercise.
“Parents should know that, out of more than $2 million meant for this exercise, Governor Ganduje’s administration paid over half of the money.
“That is, over $1 million was paid.”
Ex-federal lawmaker, Kigbu dumps PDP for APC in Nasarawa
A former member of House of Representatives representing Lafia/Obi Federal Constituency in Nasarawa State, Haruna Kigbu, on Saturday, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Kigbu defected with thousands of his supporters at an elaborated ceremony held in Lafia.
The Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee in Nasarawa, Mr. John Mamman, who received the new members at the party’s secretariat in Lafia, described the development as “homecoming” for the former lawmaker.
Mamman noted that Kigbu began his political career and won an election under the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) which later merged with two other parties to give birth to APC.
He stressed that the defection of the former lawmaker to the APC would add value to the party.
Responding, Kigbu said he had returned to his original home after he “wandered outside for so long.”
He thanked the APC leaders and members in the state for accepting him and his supporters.
The ex-lawmaker promised to work for the success of the party in future elections.
A former Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, who was the guest speaker at the event, described Kigbu as an asset to APC.
Iwobi’s Everton draw Man Utd in six-goal thriller; Maja debuts for Fulham, Aina benched
Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi played a substitute role for Everton in their 3-3 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.
The Premier League clash saw the Red Devils lose a two-goal lead early in the second half, but later scored to go ahead before a another late equaliser denied them all three points.
Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes put the hosts in the lead before halftime while quick second-half goals by Doucouré and Rodríguez leveled both sides, before Mctominay netted what could have been the winner on 70 minutes.
Everton continued to battle to take home at least a point as Iwobi was brought on for the Toffees in the 75th minute, but it was Dominic Calvert-Lewin who finally bagged a leveller on 95 minutes.
The draw takes the Carlo Ancelotti side up to sixth place in the Premier League. Manchester United stay second, two points behind leaders Manchester City.
Earlier on Saturday, Super Eagles forward, Josh Maja made his debut for Fulham in their goalless draw with 10-man West Ham at Craven Cottage.
Maja recently joined Fulham on loan from Ligue 1 outfit Bordeaux till the end of the on-going campaign.
His compatriot and teammate, Ola Aina was an unused substitute for team.
Elsewhere, Arsenal were handed back-to-back defeats after losing 1-0 at Aston Villa. Newcastle United played 3-2 with visiting Southampton while Burnley were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton.
