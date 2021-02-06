1,588 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 139,242. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 1,588 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,647 as of Saturday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 139,242.

However, Nigeria has recorded 112,557 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.

READ ALSO: 1,624 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 137,654. Deaths, recoveries updated

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (535), Anambra (218), Oyo (155), FCT (150), Kano (124), Gombe (60), Kaduna (49), Ebonyi (48), Plateau (46), and Akwa Ibom (39).

Others are – Niger (37), Edo (33), Katsina (23), Rivers (18), Taraba (15), Nasarawa (14), Ogun (11), Delta (9), Ekiti (2), and Jigawa (2).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 139,242

“Discharged: 112,557 AND Deaths: 1,647.”

Join the conversation

Opinions