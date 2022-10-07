16 APC ward executives join PDP in Sokoto

16 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) executive committee in Lajinge and Makuwana wards of Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto have joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The PDP chairman in the state, Alhaji Bello Goronyo, who received the defectors at an event in the state, assured them of equal treatment with all other members of the party.

He said: “In PDP, we treat all our members the same. We always stand on our name for the people, as such, I assure you that we will work together in the best interest of our state and Nigeria.

“Your decision to join us in this journey is of great concern to us as leaders and I am optimistic that with you on board, we will succeed in our struggle.”

Goronyo urged the defectors to educate the people of the state on the legacy projects and initiatives of Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s administration in the state.

In his remark, one of the defectors, Alhaji Garba Dan-Sanda, said their decision to join the PDP was based on the track records of the state government.

Dan-Sanda assured they would work closely with the PDP leadership at all levels to ensure its success during the 2023 elections.

