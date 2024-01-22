Metro
16 dead, four injured in auto crash along Kano-Kaduna highway
At least 16 persons died and four others were injured in an auto crash along the Kano-Kaduna expressway on Sunday.
The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kaduna, Mr. Kabir Nadabo, told journalists that a commercial bus was involved in the crash that occurred at Taban Sani Junction on the highway.
Nadabo said: “The tragic Road Traffic crash involved a Toyota Bus, with registration number TRB 674ZG, travelling from Kano state to Makurdi, Benue state.
“The accident was a lone one caused by over-speeding where the driver lost control of the vehicle and plunged into a ditch.
“The rescue team of RS1.111 of Tashar Yari responded promptly and conducted the Rescue.
READ ALSO: Passengers stranded as protesters block Abuja-Kaduna highway
“Investigation into the crash revealed that of the 20 people were involved, four were injured, but sadly, 16 people lost their lives.
“The injured persons were conveyed to Makarfi General Hospital for immediate treatment while the deceased were deposited at ABU Teaching Hospital in Shika, Zaria.
“The dead victims were deposited with the passenger Manifest to help in identifying the dead persons as well as reaching out to their families respectively.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...