16 dead, four injured in auto crash along Kano-Kaduna highway

At least 16 persons died and four others were injured in an auto crash along the Kano-Kaduna expressway on Sunday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kaduna, Mr. Kabir Nadabo, told journalists that a commercial bus was involved in the crash that occurred at Taban Sani Junction on the highway.

Nadabo said: “The tragic Road Traffic crash involved a Toyota Bus, with registration number TRB 674ZG, travelling from Kano state to Makurdi, Benue state.

“The accident was a lone one caused by over-speeding where the driver lost control of the vehicle and plunged into a ditch.

“The rescue team of RS1.111 of Tashar Yari responded promptly and conducted the Rescue.

“Investigation into the crash revealed that of the 20 people were involved, four were injured, but sadly, 16 people lost their lives.

“The injured persons were conveyed to Makarfi General Hospital for immediate treatment while the deceased were deposited at ABU Teaching Hospital in Shika, Zaria.

“The dead victims were deposited with the passenger Manifest to help in identifying the dead persons as well as reaching out to their families respectively.

