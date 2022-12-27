16 die in Sudan auto crash

At least 16 people were confirmed dead in an auto crash in the Sudanese city of Omdurman on Tuesday.

Police said in a statement the crash occurred when a passenger bus rammed into a truck parked on a highway in the city.

The statement read: “16 passengers died on the spot while at least 19 people were injured in the accident.

“The bus was heading to Khartoum from Fasher, the provincial capital of North Darfur province.

“Ambulances rushed to the scene to transfer the injured to the Omdurman hospital, while the dead were taken to the morgue.”

