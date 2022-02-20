International
16 killed as Storm Eunice wrecks havoc across Western Europe
Sixteen people have been confirmed killed by falling trees and flying debris, caused by fierce winds from Storm Eunice that has been raging through Western Europe in the past few days
The fierce winds has been prevalent in Britain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Poland, according to reports by UK Emergency Services on Sunday
Train operators in Britain have been urging people not to travel after most of the network was shut down when the Storm Eunice brought the strongest wind gust ever recorded in England at 196km/h (122mph).
“The train network in the Netherlands was paralysed, with no Eurostar and Thalys international services running from Britain and France after damage to overhead power lines,” the statement said.
READ ALSO: Tropical Storm, Ana, kills over 70 in southern African countries
“France and Ireland were also grappling with rail disruption and power cuts, and Germany’s rail operator Deutsche Bahn said more than 1,000km [620 miles] of track had suffered damage.
“Poland had 1.2 million customers without electricity on Saturday afternoon after the country’s northwest took a battering.
“In the UK, 226,000 homes and businesses remained without power after 1.2 million others were reconnected.
“About 30 people in northern France were injured in storm-related road accidents, and in the Netherlands, dozens of people have to be evacuated from their homes because of fears that a church’s clock tower might collapse,” it added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...