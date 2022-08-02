Metro
16 passengers die in Lagos auto crash
At least 16 persons were confirmed dead in an auto crash along Alaro City road in Epe local government area of Lagos State on Tuesday.
The Public Education Officer for the Lagos State Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Olabisi Sonusi, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the accident occurred after two vehicles had a head-on collision in the area.
He added that 23 men were involved in the crash five others critically injured.
Sonusi said: “The crash occurred at about 03:00 am and was caused by impaired visibility due to reckless driving.
READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu’s aide dies in Lagos auto crash
“The vehicles involved in the crash were a white bus with Registration number KTN 262YJ and an articulated truck (Registration Number unknown).
“The Sector Commander Federal Road Safety Corps Lagos Sector Command Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide, therefore, advised motorists to always avoid night journey because of impaired visibility at that hour.
“He also admonished the motoring public always to observe construction signage and speed limits at such zones.”
