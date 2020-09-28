16 power plants lift power generation to 4,312 megawatts | Ripples Nigeria

Power generation in Nigeria received a boost on Sunday, lifted by an elevation of 979 megawatts (mw) in the total generated power to 4,312.1mw as 16 plants reported output rise, data from the Nigerian Electricity System Operator shows.

Idle plants declined in number, falling to nine as of 6am on Sunday from eleven about the same time the day before, when power generation was 3,332.9mw.

The six plants were AES and ASCO, Afam IV & V, Gbarain, Olorunsogo II, Sapele II, Alaoji, , Ihovbor and Ibom Power.

Among those that did not generate electricity on Saturday were Omotosho II and Sapele I but they reversed the trend on Sunday, posting 26.1mw and 36mw respectively.

Kainji, Jebba and Shiroro hydo plants, whose outputs on Saturday were 182mw, 289mw and 412mw respectively as of 6am on Saturday, upped production to 305MW, 300MW and 450MW in that order on Sunday.

Generation at Egbin, Nigeria’s largest power plant, jumped from 304mw to 454mw.

Okpai, Omotosho I, Olorunsogo I, Odukpani, Delta (gas), Azura-Edo, Rivers IPP, Afam VI, Omoku and and Geregu II also reported output rise.

The volume of idle power diminished from 3,558.9mw to 3,005.9mw.

The system operator cited weak load demand by distribution companies and dearth of gas impeded production of 986.2mw and 2,019.7mw respectively on Sunday.

