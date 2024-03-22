16 state govs move forward on State Police, submit reports to NEC

Sixteen Nigerian states have taken a concrete step towards establishing state-controlled police forces.

These states submitted reports to the National Economic Council (NEC) this week, outlining their proposals for creating state police.

This development comes amidst ongoing national discussions about reforming the country’s security apparatus in the face of persistent security challenges.

While all 36 states reportedly expressed support for the concept of state police at a previous NEC meeting, only 16 followed through with submitting detailed reports.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Communication, Stanley Nkwocha, in a statement on Thursday said discussions around the state police was held at a meeting of the National Economic Council.

Read Also: Nigerian govt endorses $617.7m i-DICE programme for digital, creative incubation hubs

Nkwocha, in the statement said, “Secretary to NEC (Mr Nebeolisa Anako) made a presentation on submissions by states on the state policing initiative.

“Reports have been received by 16 states on the establishment of state police

“20 states are yet to send in report. All states across the country expressed their support for the establishment of state police.”

The statement however did not mention the states that have taken these first steps for creation of state police.

These reports will likely form the basis for further discussions and decisions by the NEC on the path forward for state police in Nigeria.

This development coincides with a recent positive sign at the federal level. A bill proposing the creation of state police just passed the second reading in the House of Representatives. With both federal and state governments showing a willingness to move forward, Nigerians can expect continued discussions and potential progress on this critical issue.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now