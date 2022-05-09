16-year-old Nigerian actress to play lead role in ‘Karate Kid’ remake

A 16-year-old Nigerian-born American actress identified as Damarea Ogbuewu has been assigned to feature as the lead character in the remake of the popular international movie, Karate Kid.

According to a source, Damarea was selected to feature in the lead role after Hollywood actor Jaden Smith who played the role of Dre Parker in the 2010 version of the Chinese movie failed to reprise his role following his father’s controversial demeanor at the 2022 Oscars Award ceremony.

Ripples Nigeria has confirmed that the budding thespian, Damarea will star as Jade Reed in the Karate Kid remake.

Read also: Actor Uche Maduagwu claims many actresses join Nollywood to attract wealthy suitors

Equally, Chinese movie legend Jackie Chan who served as Jaden Smith’s trainer in the most recent version of the movie in a now-deleted tweet revealed on Wednesday, May 4 that the production of the 2021 version of Karate Kid has commenced.

His tweet reads:

The sixth installment of the Karate Kid movie has been scheduled for release in November 2022.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now