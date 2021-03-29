16-year-old rape victim tied up, paraded with accused in India | Ripples Nigeria

In what could be described as one of the most shocking cases of brutality in India, a 16-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by a 21-year-old man in tribal-dominated Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh was tied up and paraded alongside the accused in public, the regional police said on Monday.

The Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP), Dilip Singh Bilwal, said at least six persons, including the man who was accused of rape, and five village elders had been arrested over the incident.

A video showing the girl and the accused tied with ropes, being beaten and forced to walk in public amidst slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” has gone viral on social media.

The girl was rescued by police, a senior officer said.

Bilwal said the two cases were reported by the victim.

READ ALSO: Police arrests Nigerian, two other drug traffickers in India

He said: “One of the cases was registered against the 21-year-old man who is accused of rape. Another was registered against family members of the girl and villagers for parading her in the village and beating her.”

He added that the accused is married with two children.

“He (accused) has been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“Family members and relatives of the victim were booked under sections 294 (Obscene act in public places), 355 (Assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement) and other sections of the IPC,” the police officer stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions