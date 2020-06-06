16 youths jailed in Ogun over internet fraud

Sixteen internet fraudsters have been sent to jail for criminal impersonation and possession of documents containing false pretences.

A statement by Dele Oyewale, the Economic Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC’s) head, media and publicity on Saturday, said the sixteen fraudsters were convicted by

Justice Mohammed Abubakar of the Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Friday.

The convicts, who are in their mid 20s, are Ajibola Ibikunle; Victor Solomon Osahun; Adeniyi Afeez Adebayo; Enitan Babajide Ganiu, Ashore Gbogbo Ayo and Sobayo Oladapo.

Others are Odebode Abiola Jamiu; Dairo Emmanuel Olajide; Stephen Mathew; Hussain Abdulkabir; Ayanniyi Quadri Ayansegun; Ajibike Kehinde Segun; Ibironke Tomiwa Emmanuel; Agboola Olanrewanju Shakiru, Abdulrauf Adam Opeyemi and Akinlabi Royal Ebube.

They all pleaded guilty to one-count charge of impersonation separately filed against them by the EFCC, Ibadan zonal office

After taking the pleas, prosecution counsel, Bashir Shamsuddeen, and Abdulrasheed Lanre Suleiman, had prayed the court to convict them accordingly, prompting the guilty verdict passed by the court.

Odebode was sentenced to two months imprisonment; Ajibola, Osahun, Adebayo, Enitan, Ashore, Matthew, Ajibike and Akinlabi were sentenced to three months jail each, while Ayanniyi, Sobayo, Ibironke and Abdulrauf bagged four months each.

Dairo and Abdulkabir were handed six months jail term each while Agboola was sentenced to eleven months imprisonment.

The convicts would forfeit all items recovered from them to the Federal Government of Nigeria, and also restitute sundry sums to their respective victims.

