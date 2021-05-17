1,603 Nigerians killed, 1,774 kidnapped in Q1 of 2021 —Report | Ripples Nigeria

Not less than 1603 Nigerians have been killed, while 1774 were abducted across the country beteeen January and March of 2021, according to a report by a tracking platform known as NigeriaMourns.com.

The report released on Monday by the group, took in different forms of criminality like Boko Haram attacks, banditry, communal clashes, herdmen/farmers clashes, extra-judicial killings by security forces, cult clashes and some isolated cases of attacks, across every part of the nation.

In a post on its Facebook page, NigeriaMourns.com said:

“In January, unbridled violence was documented across all regions of Nigeria, with at least 373 deaths linked to these incidents.

“Abductions nationwide, and pillage attacks in the North featured most prominently.

“The marked increase in insecurity across the country continued in February where at least six hundred and eighty-five (685) persons lost their lives to mass atrocities with Boko Haram accounting for the highest number of killings.

“The spate of attacks on communities in Southern Kaduna and Niger State also continued with an increase in mass kidnappings in both states.

“In March, alongside the unbearable heat, Nigeria’s insecurity rose by several degrees with at least resultant 545 fatalities, and a spike in the number of kidnapped persons

“Comparing these numbers with the figures for February 2020, mass atrocities report that documented at least 374 violent deaths, the spike in numbers of killings is alarming.”

