1,617 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 112,004. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Monday recorded 1,617 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,449 as of Monday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 112,004.

Meanwhile, 89,939 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (776), Kaduna (147), Kwara (131), FCT (102), Plateau (78), Edo (59), Ogun (53), Osun (45), Rivers (37), and Taraba (36).

Others are – Nasarawa (34), Adamawa (33), Kano (26), Delta (20), Ebonyi (16), Bayelsa (11), Gombe (11), and Borno (2).

