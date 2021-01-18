Latest Politics

1,617 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 112,004. Deaths, recoveries updated

January 18, 2021
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Monday recorded 1,617 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,449 as of Monday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 112,004.

Meanwhile, 89,939 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

READ ALSO: 1,598 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 108,943. Deaths, recoveries updated

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (776), Kaduna (147), Kwara (131), FCT (102), Plateau (78), Edo (59), Ogun (53), Osun (45), Rivers (37), and Taraba (36).

Others are – Nasarawa (34), Adamawa (33), Kano (26), Delta (20), Ebonyi (16), Bayelsa (11), Gombe (11), and Borno (2).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 112,004.

“Discharged: 89,939 AND Deaths: 1,449.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */