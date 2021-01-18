Nigeria on Monday recorded 1,617 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,449 as of Monday night.
Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 112,004.
Meanwhile, 89,939 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.
READ ALSO: 1,598 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 108,943. Deaths, recoveries updated
The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (776), Kaduna (147), Kwara (131), FCT (102), Plateau (78), Edo (59), Ogun (53), Osun (45), Rivers (37), and Taraba (36).
Others are – Nasarawa (34), Adamawa (33), Kano (26), Delta (20), Ebonyi (16), Bayelsa (11), Gombe (11), and Borno (2).
“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 112,004.
“Discharged: 89,939 AND Deaths: 1,449.”
- 1,617 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 112,004. Deaths, recoveries updated - January 18, 2021
- Bandits kill four, abduct one in Kaduna fresh attack - January 18, 2021
- HURIWA urges Nigerians to boycott NIN enrollment - January 18, 2021