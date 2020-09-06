162 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 54,905; death toll now 1,054

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 162 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in 14 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that three people died from complications resulting from the virus on Saturday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 1,051 to 1,054.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 54,905.

Meanwhile, 42,922 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Saturday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (53), Gombe (21), Oyo (19), Delta (12), Ondo (11), Plateau (10), Ebonyi (9) and, FCT (6).

Others are – Kwara (6), Kaduna (5), Rivers (3), Ogun (2), Anambra (2), Imo (2) and, Ekiti (1).

The NCDC said: “54,905 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 42,922 AND Deaths: 1,054.”

