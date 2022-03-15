162 Nigerians return from Libya

At least 162 Nigerians stranded in Libya returned to the country on Tuesday.

The returnees arrived the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, aboard a Boeing 737-800 Al Buraq Air with registration number 5A-DMG at 4:56 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Acting Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), South-West, Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the development to journalists in Lagos.

He said the returnees were brought back to the country by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) through a voluntary repatriation programme for the distressed people who left their various countries for greener pastures in Europe.

Farinloye added that the returnees comprised 96 men, 41 women, nine male and five female children, six female infants and five male infants as well as three men with minor medical issues.

