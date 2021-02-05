1,624 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 137,654. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Friday recorded 1,624 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,641 as of Friday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 137,654.

However, Nigeria has recorded 111,639 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (535), Plateau (183), Osun (98), Akwa Ibom (85), FCT (83), Ondo (77), Nasarawa (72), Edo (69), Oyo (63), Rivers (52), Taraba (48), Ogun (44), and Borno (31).

Others are – Kwara (31), Ekiti (30), Benue (25), Kano (21), Niger (21), Kaduna (18), Abia (15), Delta (10), Bayelsa (7), and Zamfara (6).

