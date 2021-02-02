Latest Politics

1,634 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 133,552. Deaths, recoveries updated

February 2, 2021
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 1,634 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 25 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,613 as of Tuesday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 133,552.

However, Nigeria has recorded 107, 551 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (440), Anambra (160), FCT (158), Rivers (134), Abia (103), Oyo (90), Enugu (81), Osun (73), Gombe (54), Kwara (50), Ogun (32), Plateau (32), Akwa Ibom (31), Ondo (24), Borno (23), and Delta (23).

Others are – Ebonyi (21), Taraba (21), Bayelsa (16), Kaduna (15), Nasarawa (13), Jigawa (12), Bauchi (11), Kano (11), Zamfara (4), and Sokoto (2).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 133,552.

“Discharged: 107,551 AND Deaths: 1,613.”

