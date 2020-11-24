168 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 66,607. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 168 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in nine states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 1,169 as at Tuesday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 66,607.

Meanwhile, 62,311 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: FCT (61), Lagos (50), Kaduna (27), Oyo (12), Rivers (6), Katsina (5), Ogun (3), Kwara (2), Edo (1), and Kano (1).

“Total confirmed cases: 66,607.

“Discharged: 62,311 AND Deaths: 1,169.”

