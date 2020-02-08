169 days and counting, Jalingo still in detention, trial may commence afresh as C’River govt takes over case

The prosecution of Agba Jalingo, has been taken over by the Cross River State government.

Jalingo, a journalist, who has been in detention for total of about 169 days is standing trial over allegations of terrorism and other related crimes in the state.

On Friday, the state’s attorney general, Tanko Ashang told Justice Simon Amobeda, that a letter to that effect had been filed and is in the records of the court.

Amobeda presided over Court 2 of the Calabar division of the Federal High Court. The matter was returned to him on Friday, which was 57 days after he had recused himself and Ashang, said they were ready to go ahead with the matter.

The counsel to the defendant, Attah Ochinke moved a motion to vacate an order of the court which paused all proceedings until an electronic verbatim recorder is provided.

In his ruling on that, Justice Amobeda held that the prayers of the defendant were vague. He, nonetheless granted them and after that recused himself for the second time.

He thereafter, referred the matter back to the administrative judge of the division, Justice Sule Shuaibu, who had referred the matter back to him to entertain the motion filed by the defendant.

With this latest development, the case will now be before Justice Shuaibu by the next court date.

There is the likelihood that the matter may start all over again and Jalingo may be asked to take a fresh plea, which will make it three times in less than five months.

The embattled journalist has spent 135 days in prison custody since his first arraignment on September 25, 2019.

He had earlier spent 34 days in the police custody following his arrest at his Lagos residence on August 22, 2019.

