17 dead, 17 injured in Bauchi auto accidents

At least 17 people were confirmed dead and 17 others injured in two separate accidents in Bauchi State.

The Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Yusuf Abdullahi, who confirmed the accidents to journalists in Bauchi, said the first crash which involved a Toyota Hummer Bus with 25 passengers occurred at Manaba Village along Zaki-Gamawa road in Bauchi on Monday.

The second crash, according to him, occurred at 5:21 p.m., on Tuesday along Yana-Giade Road in Shira local government area of the state.

He added that a Volkswagen Golf car and a Volkswagen Sharon bus were involved in the accident.

Abdullahi said: “The first accident which occurred at about 10: 00 a.m. on Monday was caused by overloading, overspeeding, and tyre burst.

“We were informed shortly afterward and our men rushed to the scene within nine minutes for a rescue operation.

“At the hospital, the medical doctor confirmed 11 people, two men and nine women dead. Also, 13 persons – three men and 10 women were injured.

The second crash was caused by overspeeding. 10 people – eight men and two women were involved in the incident.”

