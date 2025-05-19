17 dead as Israel launches new Gaza offensive

The Palestinian city of Khan Younis was targeted by intensive airstrikes overnight as Israel pursued its offensive across the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian news agency, WAFA, said on Monday at least 17 people were killed in the coastal territory during the night.

However, WAFA did not provide details on the identity of the victims.

According to medics in Gaza, at least six people were killed and dozens injured in airstrikes on Khan Younis.

Witnesses told the media that there were about 30 airstrikes on the area.

The internet connection failed in large parts of the city.

There were also reports that the special unit of the Israeli army had killed a commander of the al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades, which is allied with the Islamist movement Hamas.

The information could not initially be independently verified.

The Israeli military emphasised that it did all it can to avoid civilian casualties when attacking targets belonging to Hamas or other terrorist organizations.

