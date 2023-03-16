17 dead, three injured in Kano auto crash

At least 17 persons were confirmed dead and three others injured in an auto crash along the Wudil-Bauchi Road in Albasu local government area of Kano State on Wednesday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Ibrahim Sallau Abdullahi, confirmed the incident in a statement signed by the agency’s Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Labaran, on Thursday in Kano.

He said the accident involved a Honda Accord with registration number NSR 81 VW and a Volkswagen Sharon (bus) with registration number NNG 275 XA.

He added that one person emerged unhurt from the accident.

READ ALSO: Fire razes 19 shops, mosque in Kano

Abdullahi said: “Motorists passing by informed our patrol operatives at about 14:20 p.m. Upon receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicle to the scene of the incident to rescue the victims at 14:25 p.m.

“The crash occurred as a result of excessive speed and wrongful overtaking which led to the loss of control, and a head-on collision with one of the vehicles before bursting into fire immediately.

“It involved a total of 21 passengers in the two vehicles, out of which 11 adult males, five adult females, and one male child lost their lives while three others sustained serious injuries — one adult male, one adult female, and one male child.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now