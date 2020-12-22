17 die in Kogi auto crash

At least 17 people died on Tuesday in a ghastly auto crash along the Okene- Lokoja – Abuja highway in Kogi State.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander in Kogi, Mr. Solomon Aghure, confirmed the incident to journalists in Lokoja.

He said the accident occurred at about 5:00 a.m. and involved two vehicles.

Aghure said the two vehicles – a luxury bus and a Toyota Hiace – were conveying a total of 55 passengers to different destinations.

According to him, 15 passengers died on the spot while two others died in hospital.

The FRSC official said: “The Toyota Hiace was going to Auchi, Edo State, and the luxury bus was coming from Okene axis in Kogi.

”The luxury bus overtook a car and in the process lost control.

“Of course it was night, so it came and hit the smaller Toyota bus, pushing it into the bush.

READ ALSO: Varsity lecturer, wife, three children die in Benue auto crash

“The vehicle somersaulted and 15 people died on the spot and two later died in the hospital.”

The Kogi sector commander said 25 other passengers who sustained varying degrees of injuries were taken to a private hospital for treatment while the corpses of the 17 victims were deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja.

He said further investigation into the accident had commenced.

Aghure urged motorists to avoid night travelling and speeding while driving.

“It is very important for motorists to obey the speed limit which is 90kph for commercial vehicles and 100kph for private vehicles,” he added.

The sector commander said 522 personnel had been deployed to different routes in Kogi State in order to reduce road accidents during the festive period.

Join the conversation

Opinions