17 facts about Dangote Refinery

President Muhammadu Buhari will today commission (Monday) the Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals, the world’s largest single train refinery in Lagos.

The event will be attended by prominent politicians, business leaders and members of the diplomatic corp in Nigeria and from other parts of the world.

Promoted by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, below are 17 facts Ripples Nigeria discovered about the refinery:

1. The refinery is located in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, covering a land area of approximately 2,635 hectares (seven times the size of Victoria Island).

2. It is the World’s Largest Single-Train 650,000 barrels per day Petroleum Refinery with 900 KTPA Polypropylene Plant.

3. The 435 MW Power Plant in the Refinery alone will be able to meet the total power requirement of Ibadan DisCoof 860,316 MWh covering five States including Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Kwara and Ekiti.

4. Dangote Petroleum Refinery can meet 100% of the Nigerian requirement of all refined products (Gasoline, 53million litres per day; Diesel, 34 litres per day; Kerosene, 10 million litres per day and Aviation Jet, 2 million litresper day) and also have surplus of each of these products for export.

5. It is designed for 100% Nigerian Crude with flexibility to process other crudes.

6. Self-sufficient Marine facility with ability for freight optimization. Largest single order of 5 SPMs anywhere in the world.

7. Designed to process large variety of crudes including many of the African Crudes, some of the Middle Eastern Crudes and the US Light Tight Oil.

8. 65 Million Cubic Metres of Sand dredged costing approx. Euros €300 million, using the world’s largest, the second largest and the tenth largest dredgers to elevate the height by 1.5 metres, to insure against any potential impact of increase in mean sea level due to global warming.

9. Bought 332 cranes to build up equipment installation capacity since the current capacity in Nigeria is extremely poor.

READ ALSO:NNPC to supply Dangote refinery crude oil for 20 years

10. Built the world’s largest granite quarry to supply coarse aggregate, stone column material, stone base, stone dust & material for break water. (10 million tonnes per year production capacity).

11. Developed a port and constructed two quays with a load bearing capacity of 25 tonnes/ sq meter to bring Over Dimensional Cargoes close to the site directly.

12. Constructed two more quays in the port with a capacity to handle up to Panamax vessels to export the fertiliser and the petrochemicals, and two quays to handle liquid cargoes. The port will thus have 6 quays, including a Roll-on/Roll-off quay.

13. In the course of the civil works, some days 700 piles were drilled daily, and the total number of piles came to 250,000.

14. It has 177 tanks of 4.742 billion litre capacity.

15. Total tanker loading of 2,900. This number is based on tanker capacity of 33KL.

16. Temporary housing units on the premises can house 33,000 persons.

17. The Dangote Refinery Plant is a legacy project that will see Nigeria netting $21 billion per annum.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now