17 months enough for Buhari to end Nigeria’s insecurity – Presidency

The Presidency declared on Monday President Muhammadu Buhari would end the country’s insecurity within the remaining 17 months of his tenure.

President Buhari will complete his eight years rule on May 29, 2023.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, stated this when he featured in a Channels Television programme, Sunday Politics.

He expressed optimism that the President can still end the country’s insecurity before his exit date.

Adesina said: “Nothing is impossible. I always refer to the Tamil Tigers in Sri Lanka. That rebellion lasted 28 years. But one day, the mastermind of that rebellion was taken out. And that was the automatic ending of it.

READ ALSO: INSECURITY: Do more to restore hope in Nigeria, Ex-Senate President, Mark tells Buhari

“Those who are behind this, the insurgency will be taken out, they are being taken out one after the other and it will get to a point that the last of them will be taken out, and then we’ll get to the end of it, it can be done within 17 months that remains for this administration.”

The presidential aide noted that the attack by the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) during President Buhari’s visit to Maiduguri, Borno State, last week was planned to force him to cancel his visit to the state.

He added: “It was some sort of scaremongering. They wanted to frighten the President away but they had forgotten that this President is a retired general, they had forgotten he is a man who can stand his own.

“They thought they will succeed in getting the President to cancel that visit, that was why they, possibly did what they did.

“But we see that the President still went ahead with the visit and from all indications, it was a very successful visit. It is sad that some people lost their lives in that attack but it shows you the cowardly nature of those behind these attacks.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now