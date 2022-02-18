17 persons burnt to death as petrol tanker explodes in Ogun

No fewer than 17 persons were confirmed dead in a petrol tanker explosion along the Lagos-Ibadan highway in Ogun State.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed that the accident happened around 5am on Friday, in the Isara area of the highway.

The spokesperson of the FRSC in Ogun, Florence Okpe, said 17 bodies have been recovered in the inferno, while 14 of the bodies were burnt beyond recognition.

“The total number of people involved is not ascertained, but a total 17 bodies have been identified.

“Ome male, one female, and one female child have been identified, while others were burnt beyond recognition and no injury sustained,” Okpe explained.

She disclosed that the tanker had a head-on collission with a Mazda bus marked, ZT728 KLD. She explained that the suspected causes of the fatal crash were route violation and dangerous driving.

Meanwhile, the Ogun FRSC Sector Commander, Ahmed Umar lamented that the crash could have been avoided if traffic rules and regulations were obeyed.

Umar commiserated with the families of the victims, and enjoined them to contact the FRSC office in Ogere for more information about the crash.

By: Oluwatobi Odeyinka

