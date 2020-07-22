17 persons reportedly die in Delta fuel tanker explosion

At least 17 people were reportedly burnt to death in a petroleum tanker explosion along the Benin/Sapele Expressway in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State on Wednesday.

Several others were seriously injured in the incident that occurred at about 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the incident occurred when the petrol-laden tanker suddenly fell as the driver was manoeuvring a bad portion of the highway.

According to them, the content of the tanker spilled on the road and caused an explosion.

10 vehicles were also razed by the ensuing inferno.

The spokesman of the state police command, Onome Onovwakloyeya, who confirmed the incident, however, said three people died in the incident.

She added that the victims were burnt beyond recognition.

Onovwakloyeya said: “Three victims were burnt beyond recognition on the spot while some vehicles and motorcycles were also razed in the explosion.”

