17-year-old docked for threatening mother’s life

Quadri Taiwo, a 17-year-old boy appeared in court for breach of peace and threat to life in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The teenager had allegedly threatened the life of his mother, Mojisola Taiwo, over a conflicting issue.

The defendant’s action contravenes sections 168 and 56 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015. Also Section 56 stipulates a one-year jail term for threatening violence.

The Prosecutor, ASP Kehinde Ajayi told the court that the defendant sent a series of abusive messages to his mother.

“Taiwo was, however, arrested after a thorough investigation,’’ Ajayi said.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O Ajibade, however, granted the defendant N50,000 bail with one surety in like sum while she adjourned the case until Feb. 11, for mention.

