17-yr-old Cameroonian-born Moukoko makes Germany World Cup squad

In what came as a surprise to the football world, a 17-year-old Cameroon-born forward, Youssoufa Moukoko, has been called up by Germany ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Moukoko is among the 26 players invited by Germany coach Hansi Flick to make up the European nation’s squad for Qatar World Cup.

Flick announced his 26-man squad Thursday, with Dortmund’s Moukoko, who has scored six times in the Bundesliga this season, selected due to the absence of the injured Timo Werner.

Germany, four-time World Cup winners, are in Group E alongside Spain, Costa Rica and Japan.

Meanwhile, Cameroon head coach, Rigobert Song Bahanag, has already named the country’s 26-man squad for the mundial, billed to kick off 20 November in Qatar.

Song made public his squad, during a press briefing in Yaounde on Wednesday evening, after his sides 1-1 draw with Jamaica, in a friendly game.

The Indomitable Lions alongside Ghana, Tunisia, Senegal and Morocco will represent Africa at the tournament.

Germany Squad

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Defenders: Armel Bella-Kotchap (Southampton), Matthias Ginter (SC Freiburg), Christian Gunter (SC Freiburg), Thilo Kehrer (West Ham), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Niklas Sule (Borussia Dortmund)

Midfielders: Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Jonas Hofmann (RB Leipzig), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Forwards: Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund), Niclas Fullkrug (Werder Bremen), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Mario Gotze (Eintracht Frankfurt), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich)

