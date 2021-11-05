17,000 Boko Haram insurgents have surrendered in North-East – Nigerian Army

The Theatre Commander of Joint Task Force, Operations Hadin Kai, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, said on Friday at least 17,000 Boko Haram insurgents had surrendered to troops in the North-East.

Musa stated this when he paid a courtesy call on the management of North East Development Commission (NEDC) in Maiduguri, Borno State.

He said the people that surrendered to troops comprised combatants, non-combatants, those conscripted against their wish, and family members.

The commander stressed that the development had become a source for the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) who had hoped to inherit Boko Haram fighters following the death of the group leader, Abubakar Shekau.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Army claims troops killed 37 Boko Haram fighters in Borno

He said: “From the Presidency, Minister of Defence, Chief of Defence Staff and Service Chiefs, everyone is putting hands on deck to ensure that we have peace in the North East.

“We know that if we have peace in North-East it will transcend to other regions.”

The Managing Director of NEDC, Mohammed Alkali, commended the military over its efforts at restoring peace in the region.

He said improvement in security in North-East has enabled the commission to embark on various projects in recovered areas.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now