172 die of yellow fever in Nigeria – WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday at least 172 persons had died from yellow fever outbreak in Nigeria.

The WHO Spokesman, Tarik Jasarevic, who disclosed this to journalists in Zurich, Switzerland, said the latest yellow fever outbreak in Nigeria was detected in November.

Jasarevic added the outbreak had been recorded in Delta, Enugu, Bauchi, Benue, and Ebonyi States.

He said: “The yellow fever outbreak poses an extra challenge to the country’s health system as Africa’s most populous nation deals with the Covid-19 pandemic, several concurrent disease outbreaks and a humanitarian crisis in the North-East

“Nigeria has been battling successive yellow fever outbreaks since 2017. This latest outbreak was detected in November.

READ ALSO: Yellow fever kills eight in Bauchi

“As of November 24, the outbreak has been reported in five states in Nigeria: Delta, Enugu, Bauchi, Benue, and Ebonyi.”

“A total of 530 suspected yellow fever cases have been reported, including 48 that have been confirmed by lab testing.

“A total of 172 deaths have been reported out of those 530 suspected cases.”

He said sample testing was ongoing through national reference laboratories.

The WHO spokesman said governments at federal and state levels were focused on the COVID-19 pandemic response, limiting the human resources required to conduct investigations and response activities for the yellow fever outbreaks.

Join the conversation

Opinions