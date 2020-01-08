176 die in Iran plane crash

A Kiev-bound passenger plane crashed on Wednesday morning shortly after taking off from the Iranian capital, Tehran, killing all the 176 people on board.

The Iranian state news agency, IRNA said 167 passengers and nine crew members were on board the Boeing 737 plane operated by Ukraine International Airlines.

The head of the Red Crescent told the ISNA news agency that it was impossible that the passengers on the flight PS-752 are alive.

The news agency said 10 ambulances have been sent to the site of the crash.

